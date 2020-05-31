A medic and a marriage celebrant: Everything we know about the Big Brother contestants.

After a six year hiatus (and months of waiting), Big Brother Australia is finally returning to our screens.

On Monday June 8, we’ll watch 20 strangers live, eat and share their secrets on national television, all for the interest of our entertainment. And we have never been more excited.

While this season will see the return of 2012 Big Brother host, Sonia Kruger, the show will look very different this time around.

Watch a sneak peek of the new season of Big Brother below. Post continues below.



Video by Channel Seven

Not only will this season incorporate new challenges, but we’ll also see a completely different mix of contestants other than the usual bunch of young singles.

The youngest contestant this season is 19, while the oldest contestant is 61.

Unlike previous seasons, the series, which has been pre-recorded, will run for seven weeks on three nights a week – Sundays, Mondays and Tuesdays. The series will end with a live finale, when Australia will get an opportunity to vote.

Here’s everything we know about the Big Brother 2020 housemates.

Sarah, student

Meet the youngest person in the house: Sarah.

She is 19 years old, still a student, and is from Pakenham, Melbourne.

At just 4’11”, Sarah is described as a pocket rocket with a big personality.