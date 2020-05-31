Search
A medic and a marriage celebrant: Everything we know about the Big Brother contestants.

After a six year hiatus (and months of waiting), Big Brother Australia is finally returning to our screens.

On Monday June 8, we’ll watch 20 strangers live, eat and share their secrets on national television, all for the interest of our entertainment. And we have never been more excited.

While this season will see the return of 2012 Big Brother host, Sonia Kruger, the show will look very different this time around.

Watch a sneak peek of the new season of Big Brother below. Post continues below.


Video by Channel Seven

Not only will this season incorporate new challenges, but we’ll also see a completely different mix of contestants other than the usual bunch of young singles.

The youngest contestant this season is 19, while the oldest contestant is 61.

Unlike previous seasons, the series, which has been pre-recorded, will run for seven weeks on three nights a week – Sundays, Mondays and Tuesdays. The series will end with a live finale, when Australia will get an opportunity to vote.

Here’s everything we know about the Big Brother 2020 housemates.

Sarah, student

Meet the youngest person in the house: Sarah.

She is 19 years old, still a student, and is from Pakenham, Melbourne.

At just 4’11”, Sarah is described as a pocket rocket with a big personality.

Talia, trade assistant

Talia works in construction, helping to manage a site of 50 men.

“She is very strong willed, especially in arguments, and thinks her stubbornness may lead to some tense moments with the other Housemates,” Channel Seven said.


Kee Reece and Laura Brodnik chat about the Big Brother housemates on Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast, The Spill. Post continues below. 

Shane, marriage celebrant

Shane is a husband and father of three, and is hoping to win Big Brother so he can spend the money on his friends and family.

From Tweed Heads, Shane now works as a marriage celebrant, but his previous jobs include being a DJ, MC and airline cabin crew.


Hannah, communications expert

Hannah is a 26-year-old from Perth, Australia. She is single, and currently lives in a share house.

According to Channel Seven, “Hannah can’t stand people who are full of themselves or selfish and says that lying men and bitchy girls will push her over the edge.”

Xavier, medic

Xavier, who Channel Seven says is known to be a troublemaker, will also be entering the Big Brother house this year.

“Xavier is adept at reading others and can manipulate a situation to the point that no-one will have any idea he’s the one running the show,” the broadcaster reports.


Ian, waiter

Ian, 25, grew up in the bush as an only child, so entering the Big Brother household will likely be a shock to the system.

He says a potential weakness could be his lack of physical strength, as well as being gullible.

Danni, Government Worker

At 34 years old, Danni is married with two kids, having her first child when she was only 18.

She’s a “huge” Big Brother fan who won’t stand for childish misbehaviour in the house.

Laura, dance teacher

Laura is a 25-year-old dance teacher from Melbourne, who comes from a big family.

“It’s my way or the highway,” she told Channel Seven.


Soobong, delivery driver

From Adelaide, 48-year-old SooBong has also worked as a singer, ski instructor, casino dealer, personal trainer, golf coach, sound engineer and a vocal coach.

Soobong is a father of three, and according to Channel Seven, he “is one of the happiest human beings you’ll ever meet.”

Garth, recruitment director

At 50 years old, Garth is ready to show Australia that age is no barrier. He is worried, however, that his tendency to gossip could be his weakness in the house.

He is a foster parent with his partner, Gavin.

Allan, corporate salesman

Allan, 31, will be entering the Big Brother household this year.

He still lives at home with his parents, telling Channel Seven he may struggle with some of the basic household chores.


Casey, account assistant

From Perth, Casey is 25 years old and is a self-described “bogan”.

Casey works as an accounts administrator but also has a diploma in youth work.

According to Channel Seven, “Casey says her family and friends would describe her as annoying and hyperactive and she admits her chaotic energy might get on the nerves of her fellow Housemates.”

Kieran, videographer

Kieran, 21, is known as Adelaide’s worst driver.

The videographer, who has become a YouTube sensation in recent years, has been on his learner’s drivers licence for more than three years.

Despite his lack of driving skills, Kieran believes he can come out on top on Big Brother.

“I want to be the last man standing,” he said.

“[The other contestants] are going to go down like a sack of potatoes.”

Sophie, gymnast

Sophie is one of the latest Big Brother contestants to be announced by Seven.

The 25-year-old champion gymnast hails from Darwin and is set to bring her athletic edge to the competition.

Sophie began training as a gymnast from a young age and eventually made the 2012 London Olympics team when she was 18 years old. Unfortunately two months out from the games, a career-ending back injury forced her to retire.

Now Sophie is fulfilling a different dream by appearing on Big Brother.

Chad, male model

27-year-old Chad is no stranger to the camera. The Campbelltown born model has travelled the world modelling for the likes of Vogue, GQ, Country Road, Superdry and David Jones.

When he’s not in a photoshoot, Chad can be found on a construction site working as a tradie.

“Model by career. Tradie by heart,” he tells the network.

“I think I’ll be able to adapt to most personalities in the Big Brother house and just weave my way in there.”


Angela, events manager

Angela is a 37-year-old mum of two, and works as an event manager in Perth.

“At home, I’m a mum, at work I’m a boss,” she tells the network, adding, she “doesn’t back down”.

She also tells Big Brother that he has found his match as she enters the house.


Marissa Rancan, makeup artist.

Marissa Rancan is the oldest contestant to enter the Big Brother house this year.

 




View this post on Instagram



 

A post shared by Big Brother AU (@bigbrotherau) on

Weirdly enough, however, the 61-year-old makeup artist isn’t a stranger to the spotlight.

Back in the ’80s, Marissa and her twin sisters became well known as The Rancan Sisters. The trio famously brought aerobics to Australia every morning on Good Morning Australia.

Daniel Gorringe, former AFL player.

big brother australia 2020 contestants
Daniel is a former AFL player. Image: Channel Seven.

After lots of speculation, former AFL player-turned-influencer Daniel Gorringe has been confirmed by Channel Seven as a housemate this season.

Daniel previously played for the Gold Coast Suns and Carlton Football Club, but was dropped from both.

The 27-year-old is from Melbourne, Victoria, and is in a relationship.

"For some weird reason, I believe I can win this," he said in Channel Seven's promotional video.

Mat, mining electrician.

Last week, Channel Seven announced 30-year-old mining electrician Mat as the first of the 20 contestants competing for this year's $250,000 prize money.

And unlike seasons gone by, Mat is a bit different from the contestants we’ve seen in the past. He’s a down-to-earth country man who was born and raised in Broken Hill and works at the local mine.

Mat, who is currently engaged, says he’s bringing his humour, energy and a "beautiful big head" into the Big Brother house.

 




View this post on Instagram


 

Meet Mat ???? @bigbrotherau, this June on Channel 7

A post shared by  Channel 7 (@channel7) on

Zoe George, parenting blogger.

According to TV Blackbox, Melbourne-based parenting blogger Zoe George will also be joining the show this season.

Zoe has two children and describes herself as a “Mother. Wife. Writer. Teacher. Funny. Honest. Energetic. Prankster. Subtle as a brick in the face.”


For more on this topic: 

Big Brother Australia will premiere on Channel Seven on Monday June 8.

This post was originally published on May 4, 2020, and updated on June 1, 2020.

Feature Image: Instagram @bigbrotherau


