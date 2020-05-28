An unconfirmed boyfriend of 6 years and a paparazzi saga: Inside Anna Kendrick’s private life.

In a world where celebrity relationships form a huge portion of the entertainment news industry, the fact that Anna Kendrick has kept her boyfriend of six years a complete secret is a pretty notable achievement.

The actress, who is notoriously private about her personal life, is currently appearing in her first full-length TV series, Stan’s Love Life.

In the new series, the 34-year-old plays Darby Carter – a young woman working in the art museum world, who is determined to find a stable, long-term relationship.

Throughout the anthology series, each episode is told through the relationship with one significant person in Darby’s life.

Essentially, Darby meets a new guy, they fall in love (or even just have a short fling), and along the way, Darby faces a number of romantic mistakes.

But off-screen, Anna Kendrick has managed to keep her romantic relationships entirely private, refusing to speak about them in interviews and avoiding sharing photos on social media.

Even in interviews for her latest series, which is entirely based on the premise of relationships, Kendrick avoids talking about her own experiences.

“Well, as far as keeping it private, it’s isn’t easy, as you are proving right now,” Kendrick told The Sydney Morning Herald in a recent interview, when asked about her own love life.

“But that’s just always how it’s been for me.”

Anna Kendrick’s relationships.

From 2009 to 2013, Anna Kendrick was in a relationship with British director Edgar Wright.

The couple first met when the pair worked on Scott Pilgrim vs. The World, which was released in 2010.

When their relationship began, Kendrick struggled with seeing paparazzi photos published of them together.

“I started crying immediately. It was like someone emailing a picture of you sleeping,” she told The Guardian.

“It felt scary and dangerous. It still does. I try to ignore it.”

In interviews, she also declined to discuss their relationship, telling one reporter: “He’s good, but I don’t really talk about him.”

In March 2013, Kendrick and Wright separated. At the time, it was reported that distance contributed to their split, as Wright is based in London and Kendrick is based in Los Angeles.