"It's definitely a mental game." Everything we know about MasterChef's Tessa Boersma.

Masterchef’s Tessa Boersma is the epitome of cool, calm and collected.

Last year’s runner-up, the talented and passionate 27-year-old is one of the fan favourites to win this year’s Masterchef: Back to Win, with her delicate and delicious dishes continuing to impress the judges.

Away from the intense Masterchef cauldron, though, Tessa works for the government as a criminal statistician and has a long-term boyfriend.

Here’s everything we know about Masterchef’s Tessa Boersma.

Growing up

Tessa Boersma – the youngest of four children – was born during 1993 in Lower Hutt in New Zealand, before her family re-located to Brisbane, Australia, when she was seven-years-old.

There, she developed her passion for food.

On her website, Tessa writes: “My love of cooking started when I was a little girl with a big sweet tooth.”

She explains that she self-taught herself to bake sweet and sugary foods from the age of nine-years-old, before she would explore her mother’s cooking books to develop her skills further.

Tessa graduated from high school in Brisbane, before completing a Bachelor’s degree in Business and Accounting in 2011 at the Queensland University of Technology.