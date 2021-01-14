In 2002, Amanda Bynes was the world's biggest child star. This is her life now.

In 2002, Amanda Bynes was on top of the world.

The then 16-year-old, who made her start on Nickelodeon before she had even hit high school, was the world’s most adored child star.

From feature films to a handful of shows on Nickelodeon, Bynes essentially dominated the screens of teenagers around the world.

In 2017, Amanda Bynes gave her first interview in four years.





After rising to prominence on Nickelodeon show, All That, Bynes began starring in her very own sketch comedy show, The Amanda Show.

Before long, the show became the most successful on the network, leading Bynes to win the Favourite Television Actress award at the Kids’ Choice Awards four years in a row. At the time, Bynes was also embarking on her third television series, WB’s What I Like About You.

In the eyes of the media and her close supporters, Bynes could do no wrong.

In fact, in 2002, The New York Times labelled Bynes a new kind of child star.

"Ms. Bynes is like Lucille Ball, Carol Burnett and Gilda Radner rolled into one 16-year-old package," the publication reported.

"Many a True Hollywood Story has been told about show-business kids going bad. But Ms. Bynes seems remarkably self-possessed and far more sedate than the highly caffeinated characters she plays on television."