Almost every Australian will be affected in some way by the cancellations that come with the COVID-19 pandemic – whether they be related to travel, social events or employment.

But there’s another sad casualty of this global crisis: reality TV.

Whilst current seasons that were filmed prior to COVID-19 have remained on our screens, like Married At First Sight, the production of a plethora of other shows has had to shutdown or be put on hold as the world deals with unprecedented circumstances.

The Quicky, Mamamia‘s daily news podcast, spoke to Dancing With The Stars host Amanda Keller about how production dealt with the health crisis, and to Rob McKnight, host and editor of TV Blackbox, about how other shows have been impacted. Here’s what they had to say.

Talent shows

Talent reality shows including The Voice and Australia’s Got Talent are typically filmed in a live format. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, however, this isn’t exactly possibly.

Speaking to The Quicky, McKnight said Australia’s Got Talent will be on hold for now, whilst The Voice has already filmed their blind auditions, meaning they next have live shows.

In an interview with MediaWeek, Channel Nine’s head of content, production and development, Adrian Swift, shared how The Voice will be filmed.

“The series will begin looking as it has previously, but later in the series it will be different to what people might be expecting,” he said, after sharing that two thirds of the show was filmed before production was forced to stop.