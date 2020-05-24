From a Popstars contestant to his former personal assistant: Kyle Sandilands' complex love life.

Kyle Sandilands has had a number of high profile relationships, but so far, none have worked out.

He announced his breakup from long-tme girlfriend Imogen Anthony in November 2019, just short of a decade after his divorce from singer Tamara Jaber.

On radio in April, Kyle, who is currently dating his former personal assistant Tegan Kynaston, told his radio co-host Jackie ‘O’ Henderson he self-sabotages his relationships.

Kyle's reason is actually really self-reflective, but not all breakup excuses… are.

“That’s what I do. I think I shut down quietly as time goes on,” he said on air during The Kyle & Jackie O Show. “And then you just drift apart, drift in different directions,’ the shock jock admitted.

The confession was in response to a throwback clip recorded in 2007, of Kyle reading out a letter to ex-wife Tamara after she had moved to the United States to further her music career.

“To my beautiful girl, I know I’m not traditionally what people think as romantic, but only you and I know the special bond that we share,” Kyle said at the time.

“You are everything to me baby, and I’d die without you. And when you leave in a few weeks I will cry every night that you’re not with me.”

“I love you and I’m so proud of you my angel. You have changed the way I look at the world, the way I look at life, the way I look at love. And I do truly love you. Love, Kyle.”

Kyle and Tamara met at her audition for season two of Popstars (he was a judge on the show, remember?). They were together for 10 years, and married for two.