Kristen loved her floor-to-ceiling tinted windows. Until she got a note from a neighbour.

Kristen Henry loved everything about her Canberra waterfront apartment.
Being close to the water. Sipping a morning coffee out on her high-rise balcony. The beautiful views of the city visible through her dramatic floor-to-ceiling tinted windows.
That is, until she realised she and her fiancé had become accidental exhibitionists.
The 33-year-old Mix 106.3 radio presenter found a considerate note from a friendly neighbour hinting the ‘frosted opaque’ tinted windows she purchased – “because it let you ‘enjoy the outside without letting prying eyes seeing in?!’ I swear that’s what the brochure said” – aren’t as private as she was led to believe.