The telltale signs your body isn't handling all that coffee you're drinking.

Whether it be in the form of coffee, or perhaps one of those fizzy-full energy drinks, caffeine has an intensely powerful hold over new mums, shift workers, students, and early risers. (And the rest of us.)

We know excessive consumption of caffeine will never be as good for us as a jog in the park, but what about when it actively becomes bad for us? And how are we ever to know if our body isn’t handling it?

According to Dr Tony Tanious of House Call Doctor says there are a few key signs to look for to work out if your body isn’t handling all the caffeine you’re consuming.

“There are a number of symptoms of caffeine intolerance or hypersensitivity. If you are experiencing any of the following it could be a sign that your body doesn’t handle caffeine well: nausea, heart racing, diarrhoea and tremors,” he tells Mamamia.

Of course, caffeine comes with its side effects – that we know. But these ones, he says, are different.

“These symptoms differ to the ‘normal’ effects of caffeine, such as loose bowel movements and increased energy, as they are far more severe,” Dr Tanious explains.

"While most individuals drink coffee to perk up in the mornings, those with a hypersensitivity to caffeine may feel like their heart is racing as a result of just a few sips," he says.

Dr Tanious says if you're experiencing things like this, it may be time to give up coffee for good.

"While you may enjoy, and even believe you need, your daily coffee, you should consider limiting or stopping consumption altogether when symptoms begin interfering with your normal daily activity."

For those who do love a daily coffee (or three), rest assured, it would be hard for consistent and excessive consumption of coffee to kill you.

Listen: The coffee cup we are loving right now. (Post continues after audio.)