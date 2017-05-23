'I was a nudist for a day. Here's what I discovered.'

Ever wonder what it’s like to be a nudist? Like, outside your house, with strangers at a nudist camp. Wearing your birthday suit. Showing all your cards. Hanging in the breeze.

It kind of comes with a bad reputation, doesn’t it? You expect a nudist camp is a hangout for swingers or creeps. Or both.

Nudism is something I admire but fear. I was afraid to be naked in front of strangers. Worried about what they’d think of my body, the assumptions they’d come to about how fit, toned, happy or body proud I am. Or wasn’t.

It seemed confronting. Not for me. A girlfriend of mine has been a member of a nudist club for three years now and told me it’s changed her life. She “never felt so alive and confident”. Get me some of that.

So, the fascination got the better of me and I booked an interview with the President of the Canberra nudist club. For “research”. To chat. At his camp. Nude.

I freaked out when the chat arrived. What’s the etiquette when interviewing a nudist? Do I turn up to the ACT Nudist Club naked? Do I get undressed there or in fact, in front of my interviewee? It was tough to know what to do. John met me at the gates of the property with a shirt and no pants so I knew I was in the right spot.