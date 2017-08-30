Some love Paris in the springtime. But this is why I love Canberra.

A little while back I was invited to an event that Lola Berry was guest speaking at. For those of you who haven’t heard of Lola, she is an Australian nutritionist, author and television host. She is best known for her book The 20/20 diet and for her keen connection to the environment and Mother Nature.

At the event, as soon as Lola started talking, I was drawn in. She’s warm, intelligent, passionate, and seemed like an all-round great lady. During her talk, she touched on the subject of ‘Biophilia.’ I had never heard of Biophilia before, but within moments I was hooked on the idea. Biophilia is best described as the concept of humans possessing an innate tendency to seek connection with nature and other forms of life. It relates to the subconscious link that we have to other living things and it explains how this is deeply rooted into our biology.

Lola talked about how being in nature; swimming through it, running in it, looking at it and so on, has been shown to lift our spirits and improve both our physical and mental state of being. And I, for one, am totally down with this.

Every day before I head into work, I walk for an hour through parks and local bush land. It helps me to start my day feeling fresh. It re-energises me from the morning school rush. The best thing about a walk or a run around the area that you live in, is that it’s free and you can do it at any pace you like. You can stroll, walk quickly, jog, it doesn’t matter. What matters, is what you are surrounding yourself with at the time.

This spring, an amazing way to kick-off into your exploration of the Biophilia concept is by attending Floriade. Developed in 1988 as a grand, one-off floral tribute to mark Australia’s Bicentenary and Canberra’s 75th anniversary, Floriade has become Canberra’s most iconic annual tourism event and Australia’s premiere spring festival. And a mighty good excuse for a weekend away with your partner or family too.

Floriade runs from mid-September to mid-October and attracts more than 480,000 attendees each year. Managed by Events ACT on behalf of the ACT Government, Floriade runs in partnership with an expert team of landscape gardeners, a band of loyal contractors and volunteers, and the support of local and national sponsors. It's those local touches that count a lot.