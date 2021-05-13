Kourtney Kardashian just tattooed her new boyfriend with three very significant words, and more in Celeb in 5.

1. Kourtney Kardashian just tattooed her new boyfriend with three very significant words.

Kourtney Kardashian has made a very permanent declaration of love by tattooing her new boyfriend, Travis Barker's arm with the words 'I love you' in her own handwriting.

The 42-year-old started seeing her boyfriend in January and the couple have been very public about their relationship since Valentine's Day this year.

And this morning, she shared a series of photos and videos of the couple tatooing together simply writing: 'I tattoo'.

"Woman of many talents," Travis commented on her posts, before sharing a closeup of the tattoo to his story.

Image: Instagram / @kourtneykardash