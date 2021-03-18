Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are still not divorced. Now, Jolie has claimed domestic abuse.

This post deals with domestic violence and might be triggering for some readers.

Angelina Jolie has filed new court documents against her ex-husband Brad Pitt, claiming incidents of domestic violence.

According to Us Weekly, the documents, which were filed on Friday, March 12, state that Jolie and their children are willing to offer "proof and authority in support" of these allegations against Pitt. The actress also agreed to provide testimony, along with the "testimony of minor children".

While these are serious allegations, a source close to the family suggests this new filing is nothing more than an attempt to "hurt" Pitt.

"Over the past four and a half years there have been a number of claims made by Angelina that have been reviewed and not substantiated," the source told Us.

"The children have been used by Angelina to hurt Brad before and this is more of that behaviour. This leaking of documents by her fourth or fifth set of lawyers has been done to hurt Brad."

Pitt and Jolie share six children - Maddox, 19, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14, and 12-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox. The former couple have been battling over the custody of their children since their divorce was filed on September 20, 2016.

Jolie, who was the one to file for divorce citing "irreconcilable differences", asked for full custody of the children at the time.

Days later, news broke that an altercation on a flight from Nice, France to Los Angeles had ultimately sparked the reason for the divorce. Pitt was drinking heavily and allegedly physically hurt their son, Maddox.

The Los Angeles Department of Children and Family Services and FBI investigated the case and cleared Pitt.

In January 2017, both parties announced they wanted to keep the divorce out of the public eye. However, both opened up about their personal feelings about the situation.

"I was really on my back and chained to a system when Child Services was called," he told GQ in May 2017. "And you know, after that, we've [he and Jolie] been able to work together to sort this out. We're both doing our best. I heard one lawyer say, 'No one wins in court – it's just a matter of who gets hurt worse.' And it seems to be true, you spend a year just focused on building a case to prove your point and why you're right and why they're wrong, and it's just an investment in vitriolic hatred,"