Where are they now? The original cast of The Hills, 15 years later.

In the mid-00s, there was a group of friends in Los Angeles, California, that we all became mildly obsessed with.

Lauren Conrad, Audrina Patridge and Heidi Montag, to name a few, became household names because of their friendships, relationships and drama (so much drama) that regularly unfolded on the MTV reality TV show The Hills.

Now, it's been almost 15 years since the first episode aired in 2006. So what have they all been doing?

Here's what the original cast of The Hills has been up to since the show ended.

Lauren Conrad

Image: Getty.