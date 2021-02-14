"He had taken me to 'their place'": 6 women share their Valentine's Day disaster stories.

February 14th - possibly the most divisive holiday in existence. Is there a holiday that evokes more passion? More expectation? You either love it or hate it. You either spend the lead up rolling your eyes and gagging, or walking around blissfully planning your day.

Whatever side of the fence you sit on, one thing remains, Valentine's Day is problematic. Single? Be prepared to feel like the loneliest most unloved person on the planet. Married or in a long-term relationship? Get ready for the pressure to rekindle your romance and ‘keep the spark alive’. Heartbroken? Forget it.

I’m on the fence re:V Day; perhaps it was because when I was 15 my first boyfriend broke up with me the week before so I spent the day listening to Daniel Beddingfield's 'If You're Not the One' and Justin Timberlake’s 'Cry me a River' on repeat, only to get back together the following week (the timing was much too convenient). The following year, the same said boyfriend cancelled our plans ON THE DAY to go and watch the Charity Shield. So it’s safe to say my introduction to Valentine’s Day was pretty average.

Since then, I’ve had some lovely romantic dates with my now-husband, and we’ve also had some slide by without even noticing. Quite frankly, it feels too much like New Year's Eve, there is so much pressure to have a night of unforgettable romance, that sometimes it just fizzles.

So while your news feeds are going to be filled with cringeworthy, lovey-dovey #highlightreels, we thought we’d ask six women about their Valentine’s day disasters.

Jemma

Valentine’s Day was ruined for me when I was 13 and my older sister caught my dad ordering a bunch of red roses... for another woman. She told my mum and it was the start of a very messy break up after 20 years of marriage. Needless to say, neither my mum, myself or any of our sisters have been able to celebrate Valentine’s Day again. Something all our partners are very pleased about as they have never had to buy us gifts!

Lauren

I had been talking to this guy on Tinder for a few days the week of Valentine's and we really hit it off, so we decided it was a great idea to meet up on Valentine’s Day for our first date. We were to meet at a local pub for a few drinks, then head next door to this great Thai restaurant. I arrived early and ordered some drinks for us, he turned up and seemed really nice. We were hitting it off. He went to the bar to get another round and we continued chatting. Once he finished his beer he stood up, so I did too - thinking we’d be moving next door. He then put his hand out to stop me and gestured for me to sit down. I was really confused.