Chrissy Teigen wants to apologise for being a bully.

In a lengthy Twitter thread shared on Thursday, the model and television personality publicly apologised to Courtney Stodden after being accused of cyberbullying.

"Not a lot of people are lucky enough to be held accountable for all their past bullsh*t in front of the entire world," Teigen shared.

"I'm mortified and sad at who I used to be. I was an insecure, attention seeking troll. I am ashamed and completely embarrassed at my behaviour but that is nothing compared to how I made Courtney feel," she continued.

Watch: Courtney Stodden and Doug Hutchison discuss their marriage in this 2011 interview. Post continues below.



Video via ABC News.

"I have worked so hard to give you guys joy and be beloved and the feeling of letting you down is nearly unbearable, truly. These were not my only mistakes and surely won’t be my last as hard as I try but god I will try!"

Here's how the controversy first unfolded.

What did Chrissy Teigen do?

Chrissy Teigen's public apology comes just months after the 35-year-old took a temporary break from Twitter because she couldn't "block out the negativity."

"The platform no longer serves me as positively as it does negatively, so with that I bid you adieu," she shared on Instagram in March.

"I have to come to terms with the fact some people aren’t gonna like me. I hate letting people down or upsetting people and I feel like I just did it over and over and over."