No one can look away from Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s explicit relationship, and more in Celeb in 5.

3. The Game Of Thrones spin-off series has started production. Here’s who we’ll be seeing in Westeros.

Production for the Game Of Thrones prequel, House Of The Dragon, has kicked off this week, and the cast is looking top notch, if we do say so ourselves.

HBO announced the production on Tuesday, with a picture of the cast at a socially distanced table read.

Fire will reign 🔥

The @HBO original series #HouseoftheDragon is officially in production. Coming soon to @HBOMax in 2022. pic.twitter.com/tPX8n2IvGW — House of the Dragon (@HouseofDragon) April 26, 2021

From what we know so far, Paddy Considine will star as King Viserys Targaryen, Matt smith will be playing Prince Daemon Targaryen and Emma D'Arcy will act as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen.

Other stars that were present at the live read included Steve Toussaint as The Sea Snake, Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower and Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower.

The new series is set 300 years before the events of Game Of Thrones and is based on George R R Martin's 2018 novel Fire & Blood.

We can't wait to jump back into Westeros!

4. Flex Mami was unanimously evicted from the Big Brother house last night, and we are aggressively disappointed.

TV Host, Author, DJ and Podcaster Lil Ahenkan, AKA, Flex Mami was unanimously evicted from the Big Brother house just one episode in last night, and we demand a refund, Channel Seven.

Flex took to her Instagram stories this morning to react to her shock elimination, writing: "I didn't even get to be shady or use my brain before I was booted!

"Anyway, we storm Channel Seven at noon," she joked, before sharing a whole bunch of responses from the public that questioned why housemates decided on Lil instead of two other huge threats: Katie and SJ.

Some of the best responses included:

Image: Instagram / @flex.mami