Celeb in 5: Saturday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. Inside Kourtney Kardashian’s 40th birthday party…. with all her exes.
Ringing in the start of the fifth decade of her life, Kourtney Kardashian celebrated her 40th party in true Kardashian style.
Her cake was a sculptural recreation of an Instagram photo of her posing in a bikini, sitting on top of a bath tub, she made a spectacular entrance with her daughter Penelope, and she was consistently flanked by her very famous guest list.
Surrounded by the likes of the Kar-Jenner clan, Paris Hilton, Aussie model Shanina Shaik, as well as singers Robin Thicke and an unmasked Sia, there were also a few other unexpected guests.
Namely her ex partners, Scott Disick, Luka Sabbat and Younes Bendjima.
Top Comments
So, any bets on what Adele’s next album will be about?
Hopefully not a continuation of the break up/make up/move on themes that have been covered extensively by the last two albums already! It's getting seriously monotonous... girl can sing but the content of the songs is so narrow.