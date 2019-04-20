Celeb in 5: Saturday's best entertainment and gossip news.

While Kourtney and Scott have been successfully co-parenting their three children - Mason, Penelope and Reign - since their split in 2015, Luka and Younes' invites were more surprising.

Kourtney dated Algerian model, Younes on-and-off between May 2017, before ending things in August 2018.

Meanwhile, the mother-of-three was linked to 21-year-old Luka in September 2018 and while they've been seen together since, the Grown-ish actor told the The Cut on February 3 that they're "definitely not dating".

As they say, let bygones be bygones.

2. Soz but Bradley Cooper hasn't spent any time with Lady Gaga since the Oscars.

In news that has broken precisely all of our hearts, proving everything we know about love and friendship to be a lie, it turns out Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper haven't even seen each other since the Oscars.

That's two whole months since the performance which had the internet screaming.

...What?

We are not happy about this.

They're supposed to be BEST FRIENDS (and maybe secret lovers).

According to a source who spoke to People, Cooper has reportedly been focusing on his family - partner Irina Shayk and daughter Lea, after rumours (well, wishful thinking, really) began to swirl that there was a romance sparking between Cooper and Gaga following their electric performance in A Star is Born.

“Since the awards season ended, Bradley spends every day with his family,” the source said. “Most days, Bradley and Irina take Lea out for activities together. Sometimes they just stroll on the beach. Bradley and Irina seem great.”

“It seems Bradley hasn’t spent any time with Lady Gaga. He has been all about his family," the source added.