Uh, so it seems Tayla Damir is in a relationship with another Love Island co-star.

In 2018, is there any way to confirm a relationship other than Instagram?

Rumours have been swirling that Love Island Australia winner Tayla Damir is dating co-star Dom Thomas and their latest Insta posts definitely make it look that way.

Both Tayla, 21, and Dom, 26, have shared cosy looking couple shots from a holiday on the Central Coast.

“Last night of holiday mode before going back to reality tomorrow. Central Coast provided some much needed down time with a great group of people,” Tayla captioned her photo.

Dom’s simply said “#HolidayMode”.