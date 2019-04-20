Adele has separated from her husband Simon Konecki after eight years together.

Singer and songwriter Adele has reportedly split from her husband Simon Konecki.

According to The Associated Press, the 30-year-old’s representation has confirmed the break up. The pair will continue to co-parent their six-year-old son, Angelo.

“Adele and her partner have separated,” they said in a statement.

“They are committed to raising their son together lovingly. As always they ask for privacy. There will be no further comment.”

It’s believed charity CEO Konecki and Adele first began dating in 2011 and while they’re notoriously private about their relationship, the singer confirmed they were indeed married during her acceptance speech for Album of the Year at the 2017 Grammy awards.

“Grammys, I appreciate it. The Academy, I love you. My manager, my husband and my son – you’re the only reason I do it,” she said.

Although Adele and Konecki were rarely spotted in public, it’s known that New York-born Konecki is the co-founder of Life Water, a company which produces bottled water in 100 per cent recycled packaging and donates a portion of their profits to fund international clean water projects.

In 2015, Adele even partnered with Life Water, tweeting that for every re-tweet of said tweet, Life Water would donate “100 gallons of clean water to someone in need”. To date her tweet has over 21,000 re-tweets.

It’s World Water Day! For every RT this gets, @LifeWaterUK will give 100 gallons of clean water to someone in need. #cleanwaterforall xx — Adele (@Adele) March 22, 2015

It’s believed the 15-time Grammy Award winner is set to release her new album in late-2019, four years after her previous record 25, which she dropped in 2015.