The town in crisis Australia ignored.

It's a phrase we haven't really heard since COVID times: curfew.

But the situation in Alice Springs is so dire, they've had to enforce one.

For the next two weeks, under-18s must remain inside their homes from 6pm until 6am. If they're caught roaming the streets, they'll be taken home or to a safe place.

Watch some of the violence unfolding:



Video via World News Global/Twitter

Just let that sink in for a minute. Something has gone so terribly wrong in this Northern Territory town that authorities have been forced to do something as drastic as declare an "emergency situation" and put parameters around people's movements.

Why is this the first we're hearing of it?

Sure, those in Alice Springs are well aware. Many in surrounding towns in the Northern Territory are probably across it too. But suffice to say those of us in capital cities and other states are only getting across this story now that its reached breaking point.

It has a lot to do with the media favouring news out of larger cities or East Coast towns - closer to where our biggest media shows and titles work from; places like Sydney and Melbourne. Unfortunately, as our regional media has shrunk and started to get taken over by larger syndications, these are the kinds of regional stories that fall through the cracks.