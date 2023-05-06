Your Majesty, it's not personal.

It's not about you.

It's not about Harry. Or Meghan. Or Diana. Or Camilla.

It's not about your angry outburst at a pen, or the mean Tweets about your reddish fingers, or about the fact that even during your lifelong stint in your old job – Prince – your meals were produced by one of four personal chefs, you were dressed by one of three valets and your several homes were run by five house managers and at least two butlers.

It's not about all that.

It's not about the Coronation. With its fist-sized jewels, and its stone of destiny, its anointing oil pressed in Bethlehem and its robes woven from actual gold.

It's not about the cost of this three-day party – a party that technically didn't have to happen, since you officially became King the moment your mother Queen Elizabeth II passed away – which is estimated to be £100 million, or $188 million of our Australian dollars. Culture is important. History is important. And although the cluster of crises paralysing Great Britain in 2023 could surely all be helped with a little of that money, we all know that's not where it would have ended up. So, you know, you do you.

It's not about the fact that today, you are being declared God's representative on earth, purely based on the fact of who your mother was. That the jewel-studded orb and sceptre placed in your hands at Westminster Abbey are literal representations of the power of God, and your permission to wield it.

Watch the Mamamia Out Loud hosts discuss all the royal things they're not allowed to. Post continues after video.