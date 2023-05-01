One more week: The strategic disappearance of Meghan Markle is almost at an end.

One. More. Week.

Is that what Meghan, Duchess Of Sussex, is saying to herself today, as the ink dries her new Hollywood deal and Harry packs his overnight bag for the most high-profile family reunion of the year?

Quite possibly, because this Saturday's coronation of King Charles should also signal the end of Markle's recent silent era – the months she's been busy "not being a distraction" for her husband as he's continued his lucrative campaign against the injustices of being royal.

While Prince Harry has been promoting the mega-selling Spare and suing newspapers for historical atrocities, the Duchess has been almost invisible. And what Meghan has discovered, in this period of shush, is that it really doesn't matter whether she's talking or not. People will continue to drag her into the narrative.

Trending today: #DumbPrinceAndHisStupidWife

Trending today: #HarryAndMeghanAreAJoke

Trending almost every day: #MeghanMarkleIsANarcissist

Famously, there's no shortage of online hatred for two of the most complicated celebrities of our era – the kind-of-sort-of Prince, Harry, and the woman who dared to marry him.

Meghan is, according to a quick sweep of major news sites today, a "grifter" with "rubbish dress sense" who is "desperate" to keep her husband and is "frustrated she's not being given special treatment".

This, in quite a mild media week for Meghan, as opposed to the last one, when a UK broadsheet newspaper ran with an exclusive that she had written letters to the now-King after the now infamous Oprah Winfrey interview, imploring him to address his family’s ”unconscious bias".