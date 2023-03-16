In 1986, Princess Diana went to Fergie's hen's party. They both got arrested.

Princess Diana was out celebrating Sarah Ferguson's hens' party in 1986 when the pair found themselves in the back of a police van.

Recalling the incident on The Kelly Clarkson Show this week, Fergie shared that she and Diana, who was married to then-Prince Charles, went out to a nightclub dressed as police officers ahead of her wedding to Prince Andrew.

"It was extraordinary, because we went to a nightclub - of course, you go to a nightclub with the Princess of Wales," the 63-year-old recalled.

"We sat down and the waiter came up to us and said, 'Excuse me, this is a members' club. It’s for fun, and we don’t serve police officers here.'"

After leaving the club, the pair, who were then in their 20s, ended up being arrested for impersonating police officers! The royal duo were taken to a police van, where they tried to hide their engagement rings.

"We got in the back of the van, [Diana] had put her engagement ring round the other way and I put mine round the other way," Fergie explained.

While in the police van, Diana noticed a packet of smoky bacon flavoured chips and "started taking them and eating them", Fergie added.

"The policeman in the front said, 'You can't do that!' and then eventually they realised that it was Diana and me."

Later that night, they returned home and locked Prince Andrew out of Buckingham Palace as he returned from his bachelor party, according to the ABC.

Image: The Kelly Clarkson Show.