Tampongate and an Aussie love child: The wildest stories about King Charles.

King Charles' supposed Australian 'love child'.

For years, Aussie Simon Charles Dorante-Day has claimed he is the secret 'love child' of King Charles and Camilla's secret affair.

The 56-year-old, who was born in Portsmouth, UK, and now lives in Queensland, believes he was conceived by a 17-year-old Charles and 18-year-old Camilla in 1965.

Simon was adopted at eight months old and later moved to Australia with his adopted family.

According to the Daily Mail, both of Simon's adoptive grandparents worked for the Queen and Prince Philip.

The father-of-nine claims his grandmother told him he was Charles and Camilla's son on her deathbed.

The claim has never been verified but Simon told 7News he remains determined to take Charles to court for DNA testing.

"A lot of people were concerned that when Charles rose to be monarch that it would damage my case," he told the publication this week. "But it’s not going to make any difference legally, it’s still pressing ahead the same way."

"I’ll be back to the Family Court. In his final ruling last time I was before the courts, the judge told me that if I come back with the evidence all nice and neatly stamped, then there’s no reason to deny an application for a DNA test, and Charles and Camilla will have to answer that."

Simon went on to say it felt like a "kick in the face" when Charles named Prince William as the new Prince of Wales, following the Queen’s death.

"I don’t want to feel that way, but I do. I just think, the least Charles can do is give me an answer - acknowledge me," he said.

"He gives William a title like that, well where’s my answer? Where’s my DNA test? If you are not my father, then prove you’re not."

King Charles' tendency to call the Queen 'mummy'.

Even into his older years, Charles has continued to publicly refer to the Queen as 'mummy' - a fact that certainly hasn't been lost on the Queen.