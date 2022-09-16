Tampongate and an Aussie love child: The wildest stories about King Charles.

It's no secret the royal family has had their fair share of scandals over the years.
But while the attention has recently been on Prince Harry and Meghan, the new head of the monarchy certainly hasn't come out unscathed.
King Charles has found himself dominating global headlines over past decades, from his divorce from Princes Diana to his affair with Camilla Parker Bowles.
But there's also been a number of rather... rogue stories that have followed the 73-year-old in the media.
Watch: Holly Wainwright and Shannen Findlay discuss King Charles and Camilla's tampongate on Low Brow. Post continues below.
From #tampongate to a secret love child, here are a few of the wildest stories we've heard about the new king.