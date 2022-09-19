Queen Elizabeth II's funeral is tonight. Here's what you need to know.

When is the Queen's funeral?

The Queen's state funeral will take place at 11am on Monday, September 19, at Westminster Abbey - the same place the monarch was married and crowned decades ago.

For us in Australia, the funeral will start at 8pm AEST.

How can you watch the Queen's funeral in Australia?

There are a number of ways you can watch the funeral tonight.

From 4pm, you can tune into the ABC for a one-hour special news event, followed by coverage of official arrivals at Westminster Abbey from 5pm. The official funeral service will then begin at 8pm on ABC News and ABC TV.

The funeral will also be broadcasted on ABC Radio for those who prefer to listen in.

Channel Nine and Seven will also begin broadcasting the funeral from 7pm.

If you don't want to watch on TV, the funeral will also be available to watch on The Royal Family's YouTube channel.

Who is invited to the Queen's funeral?

Around 2,000 people from around the world will gather at Westminster Abbey to farewell the Queen.

The royal family, including the Queen's four children and eight grandchildren will be in attendance, as will her great-grandchildren, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. However, Prince Louis is not expected to be joining them.

Other royal families from around the world have also been invited, including Denmark’s Queen Margrethe, Crown Prince Frederik and Australian-born Crown Princess Mary, who confirmed they will be attending in a statement.

Among them will be 500 world leaders, including Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, US President Joe Biden, Emperor Naruhito of Japan, and Wang Qishan, the Vice President of China.