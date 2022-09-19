Queen Elizabeth II's funeral is tonight. Here's what you need to know.

Millions of people around the world will watch on as Britain's longest reigning monarch - and the only one most of us have ever known - is farewelled in a state funeral on Monday.
Around 2000 people, including royalty and world leaders, will gather at Westminster Abbey to remember Queen Elizabeth II, who died aged 96 on September 8.
In Britain, 125 cinemas will be screening the funeral, which will also be televised in countries around the world.
Watch: Australian Samantha Cohen speaks about her time with the Queen on ABC's 7.30 Report.
Following the service, the Queen will be laid to rest at Windsor Castle with her husband, Prince Philip, who died in April last year.
Here's everything you need to know about the Queen's funeral.