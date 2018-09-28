Celeb in 5: Friday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. Why Katie Holmes could lose custody of her daughter Suri if she speaks to Leah Remini.

Actress and former Scientologist Leah Remini has opened up about fellow former Scientologist Katie Holmes’ life outside the controversial religion.

Speaking to LaPalme magazine, The Scientology and the Aftermath documentary series co-host explained the harsh constraints the religion has on Holmes.

A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on May 31, 2018

“I keep wondering – why haven’t Katie Holmes or Nicole Kidman spoken out? I assume they were forced to sign prohibitive documents,” Remini said.

According to the 48-year-old, her former close friend Holmes isn’t even allowed to speak to her now.

“Trust me, Katie’s not allowed to have a meal with me, and we used to be close friends,” she said.

“She could lose custody of Suri. It’s quite sick, really.”

Holmes and her former husband, Scientologist Tom Cruise, split in 2012 after six years of marriage.

