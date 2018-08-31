Elisabeth Moss and all the other celebrities we were surprised to learn are Scientologists.

Tom Cruise is the poster boy for Scientology and known for his following of the controversial religion, almost as much as for his acting.
John Travolta too is one of the most high-profile followers of doctrine, but the group has far more celebrity devotees than we first realised.
Here’s just a few of the famous faces we didn’t realise were scientologists.
Jenna Elfman
The Dharma and Greg actress recently told People magazine how Scientology has improved her life – and especially her 23-year marriage to actor Bodhi Elfman, 49.
“Well, I’ve been a Scientologist for 28 years and that’s a huge part of what helps us keep our communication going and our relationship,” the 46-year-old said on People’s talk show Chatter. “We’ve never cheated on each other, we’ve never broken up. We hang in there.”
The Fear of The Walking Dead star credits the religion with helping keep her “sane” and “raise great kids”.
“I think that anything that works tends to get attacked. It’s been so workable for me,” she said. “I use it every single day of my life and it keeps me energised and vivacious and happy.”
Just because they’re (or were) successful actors doesn’t mean they’re not crackers!
I don't know if this is right or wrong - but for some reason I always thought it was a tax dodge of some type.
Of course I'm not discounting the possibility they could also be a froot loop short of a breakfast.
Most churches are a tax dodge. Considering how wealthy they are and how much property they own (Catholic Church is the largest real property holder in the world), I think its past time for a review of tax-exempt status of churches (especially as there was an article today about how electric cars will lead to a large deficit in our budget as taxes on fuel go to infrastructure, hospitals and education - instead of hitting us middle taxpayers up again, how about the banks, big end of town and churches?).
I do recall a quote from L. Ron Hubbard (sci-fi writer who was the fearless founder of Scientology for those who don't know) said "You wanta make real money, you gotta start a religion!". So yep Random Dude its all a big scam. And they prey on the vulnerable - I had one run in with them, they were extremely manipulative, so I got up and literally walked away - I can see how people easily get sucked in very easily.
All these celebrities have been very vocal about their involvement in the "church". But you're still surprised...?