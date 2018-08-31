Elisabeth Moss and all the other celebrities we were surprised to learn are Scientologists.

Tom Cruise is the poster boy for Scientology and known for his following of the controversial religion, almost as much as for his acting.

John Travolta too is one of the most high-profile followers of doctrine, but the group has far more celebrity devotees than we first realised.

Here’s just a few of the famous faces we didn’t realise were scientologists.

Jenna Elfman

The Dharma and Greg actress recently told People magazine how Scientology has improved her life – and especially her 23-year marriage to actor Bodhi Elfman, 49.

“Well, I’ve been a Scientologist for 28 years and that’s a huge part of what helps us keep our communication going and our relationship,” the 46-year-old said on People’s talk show Chatter. “We’ve never cheated on each other, we’ve never broken up. We hang in there.”

The Fear of The Walking Dead star credits the religion with helping keep her “sane” and “raise great kids”.

“I think that anything that works tends to get attacked. It’s been so workable for me,” she said. “I use it every single day of my life and it keeps me energised and vivacious and happy.”

Leah Remini