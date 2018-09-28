"I spoke to The Bachelor's Cass and asked her the one question we all need an answer to."

To keep up to date with The Honey Badger, AKA Nick Cummins, and all the best Bachelor 2018 news, cast and roses, check out our Bachelor hub. It’s a blast.

The Bachelor’s Cass Wood has had an interesting 24 hours. More like the last six months, but yeah, it’s been a weird time for her.

After Australia watched the 24-year-old from Sydney get her heart fly kicked out of her chest and onto the Bachie mansion’s freshly hosed-down driveway on last night’s episode of The Bachelor Australia, Cass has been sharing her side of the story.

She’s been on Studio 10 and will probably be on The Project tonight; she’s done radio interviews and spoken with Australia’s biggest publications. I can’t speak for her current state of mind, but if it were me, I’d be tired, grumpy, bored out of my mind of talking about a honey badger, and probably quite hungry too.

It was at this stage that it was my turn to ask Cass to please explain.

The pressure was on to uncover what every Australian who’s watched Cass on TV as the (alleged) stage five clinger simply must know…

What really went on between her and Nick in the real world? Why did it fizzle out? Who ghosted who? We need the truth.

WE CAN HANDLE THE TRUTH.

So I asked her, and her response was slightly infuriating, but also had an exacerbated kind of honesty to it.

“It’s so hard to put a label on it… we weren’t boyfriend and girlfriend because we didn’t officially ‘go out’ or anything, so I’m not sure,” the accounting student told Mamamia.

“We had some really nice moments together [on the outside], we went on a few dates and spent time with each other, he met my brother and I met his, but Nick was travelling and I was travelling, so it was on-and-off. When we were back in town, we’d catch up and go to dinner, but I couldn’t put a label on it. All I can say is he and I both know what it was and it was nice.

“Honestly, I don’t have a bad word to say about him and I don’t think he does about me either, it’s not like there was ever an ending or a message sent saying ‘look, I can’t do this anymore’, there was nothing like that, it was literally a matter of timing. Our schedules didn’t align and he was so busy, [after Christmas] the next time I saw him was on the red carpet at the mansion.”

Next, I had to ask Cass about how it all ended with Nick after she didn’t receive as rose, as Osher puts it. Was it awful to have to hug the guy who just dumped her, and then listen to him ask her if they can still be friends?

“Yeah [it hurt when he said that], it was a bit weird because I was just trying to comprehend everything that was going on and the fact that my heart was getting broken at that time, and then he said he wanted to be friends, I was just trying to process everything,” she said.

“Um, yeah, we’d just be mates. I think him and I really care about each other. I’m not one to hold a grudge and we do live in the same area and go to the same gym and stuff, so we’re bound to run into each other. I’d like to remain friends.

“[The elimination] was very hard because we’d just gone to [hometown dates] and we honestly had the best time when he met my family. It all went so well. I was very confused, I was definitely completely heart broken, and when he walked me out and said we’d hit a ceiling, but I didn’t understand. At the same time, I couldn’t really question his decision and it is what it is.”