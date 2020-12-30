Where are they now? The cast of Kath and Kim, 18 years later.

There's no Aussie show quite as iconic as Kath & Kim. It was noice, different and unusual.

The beloved sitcom ran from 2002 to 2007, and followed the everyday lives of Kath Day-Knight (played by Jane Turner) and her daughter Kim Craig (played by Gina Riley), aka the foxiest ladies from Fountain Lakes. The series, which was created by Tuner and Riley themselves, ran for four glorious seasons and was recently added to Netflix last year. The show even inspired the 2005 telemovie Da Kath & Kim Code and the 2012 film Kath & Kimderella.

Video via Mamamia.

Almost two decades on, we decided to take a trip down memory and lane and see what the cast of Kath & Kim are doing now.

From theatre performances to a podcast, here's what your favourite characters have been up to 18 years after the show premiered.

Jane Turner (Kath Day-Knight)

Image: ABC/Channel 7 and Getty.

Jane Turner played the one and only Kath Day-Knight, who gifted us iconic one-liners like "Look at me. Look at moiye, ploise, Kim" and "Kim! Bite your tongue or I'll come over there and bite it for you!".