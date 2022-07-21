YES PLOISE: The cast of Kath and Kim are reuniting. Here are 14 of the show's best quotes.

Grab a glass of chardonnay and set up your favourite deckchair.

The cast of Kath and Kim are reuniting to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the iconic show.

The cast are believed to be filming in Melbourne this week, recording new sketch material that will appear alongside a selection of clips in the one-off anniversary special.

Here’s some words of wisdom from Kath and Kim to celebrate. Post continues after video.





To celebrate the news, here are 14 of our absolute favourite quotes and moments from Kath and Kim.

1. There’s only one way to celebrate special occasions.

"This calls for BBQ Shapes and a bottle of Baileys!"

2. That time when Kim didn’t know how to pronounce 'chardonnay'.

"Alright then, chardonnay, chardonnay, you pack of chunts!"

3. It's not a crime to keep yourself trim.

"I like to keep myself trim Kim. Does it make me a crim to keep myself trim?"