What's happening between Pete Evans and Magda Szubanski is more toxic than a celebrity 'feud'.

As a collective, there’s nothing that captures our attention quite like a celebrity feud.

Ever since it became taboo to lock two people in an arena and watch them fight to the death in front of a crowd of people and a lion or two, famous feuds have become our answer to the Roman Empire.

Which explains why this week the Australian media and public have been shining a spotlight on an exchange between former My Kitchen Rules judge Pete Evans and actress and comedian Magda Szubanski.

The former TV chef criticised a Victorian government COVID-19 TV ad campaign in which Magda appeared as her iconic Kath and Kim character Sharon Strzelecki, along with other famous Australian faces.

“The most offensive and disgraceful ads I have ever seen in television are circulating in Victoria currently, using a few well-known celebrities,” Pete Evans wrote on his Facebook page to his 1.5 million followers.

"It is so sad to see this type of brainwashing occurring to children and families in that state and have had enough of the lies.

“Enough is enough. Imagine if they actually wanted to help people get healthy....how would an ad like that look and sound? Let’s give it a try shall we....Spread love, be free, eat anti inflammatory healthy food, hug each other, play, sing, get outdoors, get your hands into the soil, meditate, dance, connect to nature and build a healthy immune system and protect and help the vulnerable with the best of what we know works.”

﻿

His words were accompanied by an image of Magda Szubanski in the government ad, in a post that has since garnered 689 comments, 233 shares and thousands of reactions on Facebook.

Magda then responded to the post by saying, “Frankly I am sick to f**king death of skinny people (yes Pete Evans and your followers) assuming they are morally and spiritually superior,” via her Twitter account.

﻿

﻿