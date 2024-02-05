Everything we know about King Charles' cancer diagnosis, so far.

King Charles has been diagnosed with a form of cancer and will postpone public appearances, Buckingham Palace says.

Charles, 75, had spent three nights in hospital last month after undergoing a corrective procedure for an enlarged prostate, when a separate issue of concern was discovered and identified by further tests as cancer.

The palace did not give any details about Charles' cancer but a royal source said that it was not prostate.

The Press Association cited a source saying Prince Harry, who lives in the United States, had spoken with the King about his cancer diagnosis and will travel to the United Kingdom to see him in the coming days.

"The duke did speak with his father about his diagnosis. He will be travelling to UK to see His Majesty in the coming days," the source close to Harry said.

The King has started a schedule of regular treatments but has been advised to postpone his public-facing duties.

He will carry on working behind the scenes on state business and official papers, and returned from Sandringham to London on Monday to commence treatment as an out-patient.

"The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure," the Buckingham Palace statement said.

"He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.

"His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer."

Charles was discharged from The London Clinic a week ago after undergoing treatment on an enlarged prostate.

Buckingham Palace announced on January 16 that the King was to have treatment for an enlarged prostate but that the condition was benign.

The palace announced the King's cancer diagnosis at 6pm on Monday.

Charles, who acceded to the throne just 17 months ago, was last seen on Sunday when he attended church in Sandringham.

with AAP and PA.