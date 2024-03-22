Kate Middleton shares her cancer diagnosis in a new video.

Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, says she is undergoing preventative chemotherapy after tests taken following major abdominal surgery in January showed cancer had been present.
Princess Kate, 42, the wife of heir-to-the-throne Prince William, spent two weeks in hospital in January after having what her office said at the time was successful, planned surgery for a non-cancerous but unspecified condition.
However, in a video message, Princess Kate said subsequent tests had said cancer had been found, but she said she was well and getting stronger.
A message from Catherine, The Princess of Wales pic.twitter.com/5LQT1qGarK— The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) March 22, 2024
Top Comments