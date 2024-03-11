Kate's 'editing fail' doesn't airbrush away the real problem at Prince William's palace.

Mums, they're so silly, aren't they?
In a bid to get one nice picture of all the kids smiling at once they'll go to all kinds of lengths: Bribery. Threats. And, in the case of Catherine, Princess of Wales, amateur editing fails that spark international conspiracy theories sweeping up the most credible news and photo agencies on the planet.
Oops.
Here's how it started:
Never has a pair of skinny jeans taken on such significance. At about 8pm on Sunday, Australian time, one particular pair became the talisman for belief that all the hand-wringing and concern-trolling about the health of Catherine, Princess Of Wales had been very silly indeed. Kate was wearing the jeans in an image of her at home with her children, ostensibly taken recently by Prince William to celebrate Mothering Sunday and to convey that all was well in house Wales after weeks of fevered speculation about the Princess’s wellbeing.
Here it is, if you’re not sick of seeing it (you are):
