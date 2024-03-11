Kate's 'editing fail' doesn't airbrush away the real problem at Prince William's palace.

On Monday night, 24 hours after the original post, the Princess herself posted to Instagram stories, in her own, informal words, to say that she edited the image. That no, this wasn't proof she'd been replaced by an AI Princess bot, but just that she likes to be in control of the family photos (it's well known that she often takes them herself) and she got a bit sloppy with the blur tools.

It's a smart move. A very human, honest one. But also one that, when we're dealing with a family as powerful and high-profile as the British royals in the current climate, is also kind of astounding.

It’s been a difficult few years for the Windsors. There was all that nasty stuff with the brothers falling out, ending in losing a prince to Hollywood. One of the senior members was accused of being a sexual predator, and settled out of court. They lost their steady and beloved matriarch. And then, they began 2024 with dual health crises: The King has cancer. The Princess of Wales needs an operation on her abdomen.

She’ll be out until Easter, Kate’s reps said. We won’t be talking to you about it 'til then. Mind your business.

We do not mind our business. Starved of information and access, a void is filled by conspiracy and away we go. The Palace doesn’t help by breaking its own stoic game-face. They release three statements about Kate when they said they wouldn’t. And with each ‘nothing to see here’, we become more and more convinced that there’s something to see here, not helped by the Palace’s track record of unconvincing half-truths.