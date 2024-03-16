Kate's Photoshop is really the least of it.

This article originally appeared on Holly Wainwright's newsletter. Sign up here.

"If you have a spare half-hour..." starts a DM in my inbox this morning. "Watch this series of posts about what's really happening to Kate." The message is accompanied by a link to an Instagram Story of woman's talking head bobbing in front of a by-now very familiar picture of the Wales family.

I do not have a spare half hour. Of course I pressed play.

What's really happening to Kate? It's been the only topic of conversation all week. The where and how and WTF of Catherine, Princess Of Wales.

Last night, I went to a work dinner with a lot of smart women and Kate had cancer. She was in a coma. She's dead, maybe. Her husband is a cheat. She's left him. Her father-in-law is conspiring against her. She's now AI-generated. She no longer has a womb. Or a stomach. She's had a facelift. That's why she couldn't look into the camera in that car in Windsor the other day. Well, that, and because she's so furious at William she can't stand to look at him.

It's redundant but necessary to state that nobody, including myself, has absolutely any idea about the veracity of any of these theories, although the idea Kate no longer exists can probably be discounted. What certainly seems a pretty safe bet by this point is that the princess is, indeed, very, very angry.

Wouldn't you be? You're a mother of three with a job that involves you being married, providing children, making small talk and hoping the world notices the causes you're promoting while looking at what you're wearing.