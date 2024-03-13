While the palace is in turmoil, there’s been a victory for Meghan Markle.

Once upon a time, Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton were touted as the fresh faces of the new guard; the next-generation royals. On paper they looked destined to be fast friends, close confidants and shoulders to lean on as they navigated being married to descendants of the Windsor monarchy.

But as we now know, the story of Kate and Meghan turned out to be very different.

The two women, who have had a fractured relationship fraught with rumours of scandal, jealousy and embattled brothers, have seemingly kept their distance from each other over the past couple of years. With a literal ocean between them, Kate has edged closer to the reality of becoming queen after the passing of Queen Elizabeth II in 2022, while Meghan has swapped royal duties for a life away from the palace, settling with Harry and their children in Los Angeles.

Terse interactions between Harry and William, plus the Sussexes' explosive tell-all media circuit has further entrenched the two couples in a place from which many have wondered if reconciliation will ever be possible.

And as a result, public perception seemed to have been shifting to land in favour of Prince William and Princess Kate.

Until now.

A big win in a defamation case against Markle's half-sister.

One thing that remained a thorn in Meghan's side as she swapped a Hollywood career for royal life was the dogged attempts by some of her family members to capitalise on her status. But for now she can breathe a sigh of relief — at least from a litigious perspective — with a Florida judge officially throwing out a defamation lawsuit that was brought against Meghan by her half-sister Samantha Markle.