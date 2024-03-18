There are 2 men missing from the conversation about Kate Middleton.

For better or for worse, the British royal family has been all anyone can talk about over the past few weeks.

By now, we've all become acutely attuned to the unfolding timeline since February ticked over into March, when the public began whispering about the Princess of Wales' whereabouts and wellbeing.

After a growing campaign that rapidly gained traction across social media platforms, "where's Kate" conspiracy theories grew enough momentum that we began to see the royals responding to the public's prodding.

First, there was the paparazzi photo of Catherine supposedly travelling with her mother, Carol Middleton. Then came the photoshop drama, which only added fuel to the fire. On March 8, Kate and her three children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis — sat for a picture to celebrate Mother's Day, snapped by her husband Prince William.