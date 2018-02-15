How all of your favourite celebrities spent this Valentine's Day.

So yesterday was Valentine’s Day. Not that you could have missed it, thanks to every second person shoving roses, romantic dinners and general coupled up smugness in your Instagram feed.

Now, not everyone is into public displays of affection, getting flowers delivered to your work, or celebrating Valentine’s Day at all because commercialism, consumerism, antiquated gender roles, the patriarchy etc etc. And that is 100 per cent A OK.

BUT, some people are into V Day, and that’s OK too.

So for those who care, here’s how your favourite local and A-list celebrities chose to celebrate February 14th.

Karl Stefanovic and Jasmine Yarbrough.

Normally, we’re used to seeing the Today Show co-host and fashion designer through the lens of a paparazzo’s camera, entering and exiting buildings. Which is why it’s quite rare that Stefanovic posted a personal shot of his newly engaged relationship on social media.

“You can spend a lot on flowers or just grab a couple of cold ones,” he captioned a nice pic of them enjoying some tinnies on the beach. Lovely.

Lisa Wilkinson and Peter FitzSimons.