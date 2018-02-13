"As a gay person, I don't see myself in Valentine's Day ads. This year is different."

I’ve never been a Valentine’s Day person. It’s always seemed to be aimed at people who are not me. People who lead glowy, perfect lives, say “I love you” at exactly the right moments, and somehow stomach eight-course degustations without indigestion. And then they have sex afterwards, as if you don’t even have a full stomach. I mean, just who are these people?

Most of us can’t live up to this dreamy, Notebook-esque Epic Love imposed upon us by the marketing gods in the days and weeks leading up to V-Day. But the most alienating thing for me isn’t the sickly sweet sentimentality of it all. There’s one thing that’s so normalised in my psyche through years of advertising and pop cultural propaganda: Valentine’s Day is for heterosexuals. Roses for her, aftershave for him. His and hers.

As a gay person, I don’t see myself in Valentine’s Day ads. Sure, I can identify with straight couples expressing love, because love is love. But brands directly addressing the relationship I have with my partner of nearly 11 years, seeing that as something valid, aspirational and even desirable? That’s almost unheard of.

Then one thing stopped my cynicism in its tracks this week. I was scrolling down a homepage (full disclosure: it was the Mamamia homepage, and no, I wasn’t asked by the brand to say this) and saw a big blue Swarovski box as part of a Valentine’s Day campaign.

Alongside the jewellery brand’s #BrillianceForAll tagline, the imagery featured four couples, including two ridiculously good-looking men sharing a peck on the cheek, and two stunning women in an embrace.

Yes, everyone is still glowy and glossy and impossibly beautiful. That's fine, I expect that from advertising, and a luxury brand at that.

But I was struck by seeing them. It was the first time I could recall seeing gay couples in a global ad campaign on a mainstream website for Valentine's Day, splashed around the articles with such pride.

It surprised me in a good way. I'm not used to seeing gay love expressed in mainstream advertising. I say "mainstream" because, when I used to work for a gay publication earlier in my career, I'd see various brands roll out their "gay" campaigns for the LGBTI press only. Keep it separate or else everyone will turn gay!