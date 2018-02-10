Cassandra Thorburn responds to news that her ex-husband Karl Stefanovic is engaged.

Karl Stefanovic’s ex-wife has responded to news of his engagement in a brief and no-nonsense statement, re-affirming her desire to make sure her children are happy and safe.

“I am just focused on helping those affected by the ever-changing landscape of my ex-husband’s life, to navigate it,” Thorburn told Fairfax Media on Saturday.

“His engagement doesn’t register with me on any other level.”

Stefanovic and Thorburn were married for 21 years and have three children, Jackson, 18, Ava, 12, and River, 10.

Thorburn’s comments come after Stefanovic and Yarbrough made their first public appearance as soon-to-be husband and wife at a Sydney event on Tuesday night.