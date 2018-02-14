"Is there a lower human being?" Oliver Curtis savages Roxy Jacenko's ex after their affair.

More than six months after being released from prison, Oliver Curtis has torn apart the man who had a relationship with his wife while he was behind bars.
In April last year, The Daily Mail published photos of PR maven Roxy Jacenko kissing her ex-boyfriend Nabil Gazal at a party. At the time, Jacenko’s husband was in jail on charges relating to insider trading and she had just been diagnosed with breast cancer.
Now, in an interview with Kyle and Jackie O on Wednesday morning, Curtis has pulled no punches in his critique of Gazal.
“It’s absolutely disgusting. What sort of man does that?” he said.