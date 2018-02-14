"Is there a lower human being?" Oliver Curtis savages Roxy Jacenko's ex after their affair.

“Moving in on another man’s wife while somebody’s in jail. Is there a lower human being?”

Curtis went on to accuse Gazal of playing the “friend card” while Jacenko battled her cancer diagnosis and her husband’s jail sentence.

“This is the guy that was playing the friend card, and ‘I’m here for you, you’ve got cancer blah blah blah’, and then all of a sudden he bloody moves in! Come on.

“Let me tell you I wouldn’t want to run into him on the street. Or he wouldn’t want to run into me.”

The father-of-two went on to admit he only found out about the affair while he was behind bars.

“It was a situation where I had a lot of time to deal with it, because you’re on your own. And because I was specifically on my own in there, there’s nothing other than pacing around a yard.”



In August, Jacenko told News Corp the affair came about because she “didn’t think there was any hope” for their five-year-marriage.

“My marriage in my eyes had come to an end … it had been a seriously tough 12 months,” she said. “We were drunk and stupid and mucking around.”

“I’d spoken to a lawyer about divorce, and [Curtis] knew that,” she added. “I told him I wasn’t sure what was going to happen in the future … it was without question the worst 12 months of my life.”