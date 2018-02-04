All of the signs that curiously point to yes, Karl and Jasmine are engaged.

As has been almost a monthly ritual for the last year, rumours of TV star Karl Stefanovic’s engagement to shoe designer Jasmine Yarbrough are swirling once again, this time with a little more carry and credibility to the whispers.

Stefanovic, who first met Yarbrough back in October 2016 five months after splitting from his wife of 21 years, Cassandra Thorburn, has consistently denied reports he has proposed to the 34-year-old.

This time, however, he is curiously quiet.

It all began earlier this week, when Stefanovic himself uploaded an image to Instagram of Yarbrough at what appears to be her birthday party.

He makes no huge attempt to hide the, well, blinding rock on her left hand, hinting that he is either more than happy for us to speculate, or that he has about as much stealth as a cow with a cup of tea.

A post shared by kstefanovic (@kstefanovic) on Jan 29, 2018 at 12:48am PST

Some days later, after dodging the ensuing stories that included the wonderful kind of investigative work we did above (you know, zooming in) Yarbrough uploaded another photo to the platform.