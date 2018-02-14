"10 rational reasons why I think Valentine's Day is absolute bullsh*t."

Who doesn’t like to be told they are loved, special, beautiful?

If you answered ‘I don’t’ you are lying to yourself and let’s be honest, lies are bad. But being told these things on the same day every other person in the world is being told them, they just lose meaning, don’t they?

Here are 10 reasons Valentine’s Day is bullsh*t.

1. Fluffy toys, specifically the ones that say ‘I love you’.

Please just stop, stop right now. If you are thinking of buying your partner one of these, please think again.

What exactly is the point of a teddy bear holding a heart that says ‘I love you.’ Answer – there is no point, your partner will look at it for a few seconds, then in three to five days it’s going to be put up the top of your closet, never to be seen again.

2. Dinner.

I don’t know about you but I would much rather be taken out to breakfast then dinner.

Dinner on Valentine’s Day is a waste of time. You won’t be able to get a park, it will be extremely busy and noisy (two things I hate most). And if you're disorganised and haven’t pre-booked, the wait times will be unbelievable.

3. Forced compliments.

Does it really count if you partner is telling you how great you are on the same day everyone else partner is doing it? Does it, really?

Or do they just feel guilty if they don’t participate in this ‘holiday.’ Would it count more if it was on a random Monday in August? I think it would.

4. Red roses.

They are ugly and over-priced. Get your wife, girlfriend, boyfriend, lover, friend with benefits a sunflower or any other flower, just not cliché red roses.

LISTEN: Mamamia out Loud explain why, guys, it's actually better for us humans to stay single and lonely (post continues after audio...)