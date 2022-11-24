'My wife just sent me this.' Kanye West's behaviour at Adidas was much worse than you thought.

Kanye West, who now goes by the name Ye, has been testing the loyalty of his collaborators for a while now. There was the feud with Taylor Swift, the time he described slavery as "a choice", his failed 2020 presidential bid, and the many false accusations he levelled at his wife, Kim Kardashian, during their divorce (including that she'd put "a hit" out on him).

Then came October and the tipping point.

In the space of a few weeks, Ye wore a 'White Lives Matter' t-shirt to Paris Fashion Week, and gave an interview in which he made anti-Semitic comments and claimed Minnesota man George Floyd died of a drug overdose rather than police violence.

Balenciaga dumped him. Vogue vowed not to work with him. But it was the cancellation of Ye's almost decade-long collaboration with Adidas that caused the biggest waves.

