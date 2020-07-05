Kanye West has declared he is running for president. Here's how the world is reacting.

Kanye West has announced he will run for President of the United States in the upcoming November election.

"We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for President of the United States," the 43-year-old wrote, followed by the hashtag "2020VISION" and the American flag emoji.

We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States 🇺🇸! #2020VISION — ye (@kanyewest) July 5, 2020

Yep, that was the entirety of his announcement for the election, which is just four months away.

West's wife, reality TV star Kim Kardashian, responded to her husband's announcement with the American flag emoji.