George Floyd's accused murderer has been on trial for just one week. Here's everything we've learnt so far.

More than ten months after the death of George Floyd, police officer Derek Chauvin is standing trial, faced with three charges: second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Chauvin has pleaded not guilty.

Floyd died in the custody of the Minneapolis police on May 25, 2020, after a white police officer handcuffed the Black man for allegedly trying to use a fake $20 bill at a corner store. Chauvin held him down with a knee on his neck for nine minutes, as the unarmed man gasped for air and pleaded: "I can't breathe."

The 46-year-old's death triggered protests across America, after a video of his alleged murder circulated online. Millions, in America and abroad, marched against the systemic injustice Black citizens experience at the hands of authorities.

The first week of Chauvin's murder trial has now concluded, with testimonies from bystanders, senior police officers and George Floyd's girlfriend.

Here are the key moments so far.

The prosecution argument versus defence argument.

Derek Chauvin's defence team's central argument is that Floyd's death - ruled a homicide at the hands of police - was really an overdose caused by the fentanyl found in his blood in the autopsy report.

Prosecutors have told the jury they will hear evidence to contradict this by pointing out Floyd's high drug tolerance, but also arguing that Floyd's drug use is irrelevant to the murder charges against Chauvin. They will also argue that Derek Chauvin did not follow police protocol and used completely unnecessary and deadly force against an unarmed man.

George Floyd's girlfriend's emotional testimony.

George Floyd's girlfriend, Courteney Ross. Image: AAP.