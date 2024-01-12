Kaley Cuoco took her daughter on her first plane trip. She was immediately ‘mum shamed’ for it.

TV and movie star Kaley Cuoco is embracing her life as a new mum, but it hasn't been all smooth sailing.

While promoting her new Prime Video film Role Play, Cuoco appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! where she shared a disturbing experience she had around Thanksgiving.

Over the holidays, she and partner Ozark actor Tom Pelphrey boarded their first flight with their daughter Matilda, and surprise — she wouldn't stop crying.

"We're having one of those flights that you hear other people have, and you're like, 'Ugh, that sucks for them,' and it actually happened to us. So, she's crying, she's crying," Kaley recalled.

They brought a sound machine on board just in case Matilda needed it to settle. "We put the sound machine on," Cuoco said, adding they put it next to her ear. "It was hard. She finally falls asleep and she's on Tom and the sound machine is on."

But then, Kaley and Tom were approached by a flight attendant telling them another passenger had said they "would love it" if they could turn off the sound machine.

Watch the interview with Kaley Cuoco here. Post continues after video.