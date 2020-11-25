Secret love with a co-star and a whirlwind marriage: The life and career of Kaley Cuoco.

A year on from saying goodbye to her The Big Bang Theory character Penny, Kaley Cuoco is starring in a series that could not be more different.

In The Flight Attendant, which hits streaming service Binge in Australia on Thursday, Cuoco plays an international flight attendant with a drinking problem who wakes up next to the brutally murdered body of a man she'd spent the night with.

Yeah, there are no science jokes here.

In promoting The Flight Attendant, Cuoco has unsurprisingly been unable to avoid questions about Big Bang - not that she even wants to.

Watch: The Flight Attendant trailer. Post continues below video.

"Every job I get, I owe to Big Bang," Cuoco told news.com.au. I feel strongly that way because it changed my life. I wouldn't be here without it, so it would be crazy for me to shy away from it.

"I'm so proud of that show and what we did."