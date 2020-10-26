"Unthinkable loss" and dating his late brother's wife: Hunter Biden's complicated life.

Amid the turbulence of the countdown to the US election on November 3, there is one name that has moved from the periphery to the spotlight.

Hunter Biden.

The 50-year-old is the the youngest son of Democratic presidential nominee, Joe Biden, and has had a career as an investment advisor and lawyer.

From Donald Trump’s callous attacks on Hunter’s drug addiction to his relentless scrutiny over Hunter’s business dealings, the Trump campaign is desperately trying to use Joe Biden’s son as a vehicle to discredit the presidential-hopeful.

Hunter Biden is Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's youngest son. Image: Getty.

For months, the president has led a crusade against Hunter Biden, alleging his father Joe Biden illegally used his role as vice president to enrich his son’s overseas business dealings. Whilst the Trump camp insists the Biden family are politically corrupt, Joe and Hunter have always denied any legal wrongdoing.

But beyond the scrutiny over his public career, Hunter Biden’s private life has been filled with tragedy and personal turmoil.

Robert Hunter Biden was born in 1970, one year after his older brother, Joseph Beau Biden (who, like Hunter, went by his middle name). Hunter Biden was the middle child of Joe Biden’s three kids to his then-wife, Neilia Hunter - the pair also shared their youngest daughter, Naomi Biden.

In 1972, Joe Biden won the U.S. Senate election Delaware. Just weeks later, Neilia Hunter was in her car with their three children, on their way to purchase a Christmas tree. A car collided with theirs and Neilia and Naomi were killed. The two boys survived the crash but were left with serious injuries. Beau had multiple broken bones, and Hunter was left with a fractured skull - eventually making a full recovery.