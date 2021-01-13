Armed protests and a Trump family feud: Everything we know about Joe Biden's inauguration.

US President-elect Joe Biden is exactly one week away from the inauguration ceremony that will see him sworn in as the 46th President of the United States.

But in the aftermath of last week's deadly Capitol Hill riot, tensions are high, with many fearing the events of January 6 are just the pre-game for what could occur on January 20.

As Congress voted to certify the November US election results on Wednesday, a pro-Trump rally turned violent as rioters breached the threshold of the Capitol grounds in an effort to disrupt the democratic process.

Five people died, including a US Capitol police officer, and lawmakers were forced into lockdown as trespassers looted offices, waved Confederate flags and destroyed property, all while declaring that Donald Trump was the real winner of the "stolen election".

As Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris prepare to relieve Trump of his role after just one term - while an impeachment attempts to remove him from office even earlier, here's what's going on around them as they prepare for the job of a lifetime.

The FBI is preparing for armed protests in all 50 states.

The Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) has briefed members of Congress on the potential for armed protests in all 50 state capitals and Washington DC.

DC Mayor Muriel Bowser has issued a state of emergency order for the city and is urging Americans to stay home on January 20 to "protect the District of Columbia from a repeat of the violent insurrection experienced at the Capitol and its grounds on January the 6th."